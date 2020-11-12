PSL 2020: South Africa's Wayne Parnell included in Karachi Kings

South African fast bowler Wayne Parnell. — commons.wikimedia/Files

KARACHI: South African fast bowler Wayne Parnell has been included in the Karachi Kings squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 playoffs.

The left-armer replaces New Zealand’s Mitchell McCleneghan, who is unavailable due to isolation restrictions in New Zealand enforced due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, batsman Sohaib Maqsood has been included in the Peshawar Zalmi squad for the PSL playoffs.

Sohaib comes in place of Daren Sammy who will be unable to travel to Pakistan in time for the first eliminator on November 14 due to logistical constraints.