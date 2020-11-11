PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars ready for any challenge in playoffs, says coach Aaqib Javed

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed. — The News/Files

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed on Wednesday said that he is confident ahead of the Pakistan Super League playoffs in Karachi as his team is in top form.

Lahore Qalandars will face Peshawar Zalmi in PSL’s eliminator on 14 November in Karachi.

Javed, speaking to The News, said that his side was ready for any challenge in the PSL remainders.

“We have had some good performances in the earlier stage of the Pakistan Super League. Local and foreign players — all had contributed to the team's cause,” he said.

“I am hopeful that we’ll continue the momentum when we’ll take the field for remainders of the league,” he said.

Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi are in good form, Javed said, adding that it was a good sign for the team ahead of the PSL competition.

“See how Afridi has been performing; he is in tremendous form throughout and it is a good sign for us. Rauf has been impressive too. Hafeez is also in good form. So, these indicators give me confidence as the coach for the remainders of PSL,” he said.

“Sohail Akhtar, our captain, is also in good form and eager to lift the PSL trophy,” the former Pakistan fast bowler said.

“Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, David Wiese all have performed well in the past. We now have Tamim Iqbal joining us in place of Chris Lynn and I’m sure Tamim will fill the gap well,” Aaqib said.