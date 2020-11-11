The Queen ‘forbade’ Prince Philip from interfering in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s issues: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s troubles with Megxit were reportedly so severe that Prince Philip was “forbidden” from interfering in them.

The report came forward in the newly published biography, Prince Philip Revealed and according to Express UK, it was the Queen who forbade the prince consort from voicing his opinion on the matter.

In the book Ms. Seward touched upon the order and explained how the Queen had a very good reason for doing what she did.

Ms. Seward wrote, “The queen refused to allow their shenanigans to get to her husband. While they sat in the long library on the ground floor and thrashed out a solution that would allow Harry and Meghan their freedom without bringing the royal family and the Crown into disrepute, Philip remained out of the way.”

Prince Philip “has struggled greatly” already. “For example, with what he sees as his grandson Harry’s dereliction of duty, giving up his homeland and everything he cared about for a life of a self-centered celebrity in North America.”

The only time Prince Philip's reported thoughts on Megxit came forward were during a insider's interview with Us Weekly. The source at the time explained how the prince was initially so surprised with Prince Harry’s decision that he was unable to see the appeal in a North American lifestyle. “He can’t understand what was so awful about being a member of the royal family.”

“They had a beautiful house. They had a huge influence, and Harry was really enjoying helping the military. And Meghan had got the beginnings of a place for herself in the Commonwealth and then they had a beautiful child. So, beautiful house, beautiful child, looked after — what was so awful about that?”