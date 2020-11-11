Shoaib Akhtar advises Babar Azam to lead Pakistan with 'strong mindset'

The fast bowler also said that he wants head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq to complete his tenure with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan's former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has advised the side's new captain, Babar Azam, to lead the national team with "a strong mindset".



Babar, who has recently captained Pakistan against Zimbabwe in One-day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals, has now been appointed to also lead the Test team on the tour of New Zealand next month.



Akhtar said that if Babar steps into the role with an old mindset then the move to change the captain of the team would be futile. He urged him to make decisions of his own.



He advised Azhar Ali, the outgoing Test captain, to focus on the longer format and try to aim for bigger scores.



The fast bowler also said that he wants head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq to complete his tenure with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).



Criticising PCB for its decisions, Akhtar said that when Sarfaraz Ahmed had started to perform well as the captain, he was removed. Similarly, Mohammad Hafeez was also replaced after gaining experience in the role, he remarked.