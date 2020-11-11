Rupert Grint shares photo of daughter on Instagram debut

Rupert Grint surprises fans with a picture of his daughter on his Instagram debut.

Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint on Tuesday became the latest celebrity to join Instagram as he treated fans with a glimpse of his six-month-old, Wednesday Grint, on his debut post.

"Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!" Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert," the caption read.





His Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton, who played as Draco Malfoy, even left a comment for the two.

“Welcome Weasley , it’s about time. Love to Wednesday xx," Felton wrote.

Grint and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, announced their pregnancy in April and welcomed their daughter in May.