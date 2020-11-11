close
Wed Nov 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 11, 2020

Rupert Grint shares photo of daughter on Instagram debut

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 11, 2020
Rupert Grint surprises fans with a picture of his daughter on his Instagram debut. 

Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint on Tuesday became the latest celebrity to join Instagram as he treated fans with a glimpse of his six-month-old, Wednesday Grint, on his debut post.

"Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!" Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert," the caption read.


His Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton, who played as Draco Malfoy, even left a comment for the two.

“Welcome Weasley , it’s about time. Love to Wednesday xx," Felton wrote.

Grint and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, announced their pregnancy in April and welcomed their daughter in May. 

