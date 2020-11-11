Rupert Grint shares photo of daughter on Instagram debut

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint on Tuesday became the latest celebrity to join Instagram as he treated fans with a glimpse of his six-month-old, Wednesday Grint, on his debut post.
"Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!" Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert," the caption read.
His Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton, who played as Draco Malfoy, even left a comment for the two.
“Welcome Weasley , it’s about time. Love to Wednesday xx," Felton wrote.
Grint and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, announced their pregnancy in April and welcomed their daughter in May.