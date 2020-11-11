Multan records 18.3% coronavirus positivity rate - highest across Pakistan

A Reuters file image.

LAHORE: Multan has recorded positivity rate of 18.3% on November 10 - the highest ratio across the country, according to World Health Organization (WHO) daily report.

Other cities in Punjab with high positivity rates include Rawalpindi at 7.1% and Lahore at 4.8%.



Punjab recorded the highest number of daily coronavirus cases in nearly four months, crossing a grim threshold as infection rates across the country begin to rise again.

The province reported 502 new cases — the highest since July 14, when it had recorded 553 cases in a single day. Of the 502 new infections, 233 were recorded from Lahore alone. A total of 11,388 tests were carried out, according to the official tally.

A total of nine people died due to the virus across the province.

In view of the uptick in cases, the Punjab government has introduced “smart” lockdowns and restrictive measures in Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

Last month, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had confirmed that Pakistan was in the grip of a second wave of the disease.