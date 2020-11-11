Sania Mirza super proud of little Izhan for memorising dua in short span of time

Indian Tennis ace Sania Mirza has recently shared how proud she felt of two-year-old Izhan when he was quick to memorise holy verses in a short span of time.



Mirza shared an adorable video on her Instagram account where little Izhan can be seen repeating a dua after his mom.

“I am a proud Mumma. He learned both these dua[s] in a span of 5 days… his pronunciation will improve InshaAllah”, Sania said on Instagram.

The proud mom went on to add that she had recited the holy verses only a couple of times in front of Izhan, but he was quite quick to memorise and learn.

“Boom…he amazes me every day and it's amazing what a memory these little humans have. MashaAllah!” she added.

Mirza recently celebrated her son's second birthday with her husband Shoaib Malik. Taking to Instagram, Mirza had said her son “lights up" her “whole world”.

“Happy Birthday my little angel, I pray Allah gives you everything you work towards and desire and continue to grow into the most loving and gentle boy that you already are.”

“We love you more than anything or anyone in this world,” Mirza said to her son on behalf of her husband and herself.

“We love you [so] much my baby boy…you give us so much unconditional love, happiness, laughs, and cuddle that it fills up our heart.”

She had prayed that her son gets everything he wishes for in life.