Princess Diana was 'consistently lied to' about Charles's double life with Camilla

Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s married life together was filled with quite a lot of turmoil owing to the former’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.



Now, the former butler of the late Princess of Wales, Paul Burrell has come forth to talk about how he helped the future king of England hide his secret relationship with Camilla from his wife.

During the latest episode of ITV’s The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess, Burrell said the Prince of Wales had a different lifestyle when he was apart from Diana.

The former staffer of the royal family said that he would receive calls from Diana throughout the week with her asking him about the whereabouts of her husband.

“The Princess would ring me up during the week and say 'where's Prince Charles?' and I'd say 'I can't really say, you'll have to ask him,’” he recalled.

He went on to add that Charles’s life at Highgrove and the palace were poles apart. Another insider from the palace said that Diana had every right to be paranoid as she was “consistently lied to.”