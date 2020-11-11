After Mumbai Indian clinched the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 winner title for the fifth time, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh celebrated the victory in his own flamboyant style on social media.



In his Instagram post, Singh can be seen grooving energetically on one of his celebrated soundtracks "Meri Gully mein" as he celebrates the victory of the ultimate kings of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which followed their IPL wins in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.



Mumbai Indians have won the world's premier domestic Twenty20 competition at least twice more than any other team.

This year's tournament was put up in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) without fans and was delayed from the spring because of the ongoing pandemic.