Iqra Aziz ‘all excited’ for Yasir Hussain’s directorial debut

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz wishes good luck to her other half, Yasir Hussain, who is also a renowned name in the entertainment industry, for his upcoming directorial debut named ‘Dori’ which will be released soon under the banner of KMJ productions.



Taking to her Instagram story, the Suno Chanda starlet shared that she is on cloud nine and looking forward to Hussain’s directorial artwork. “I am so proud of you my baby,” Aziz exclaimed on the photo-sharing app.

She also shared a short glimpse of the project.



This is not the first time when the power couple is seen holding each other's back on social media.

Previously, Hussain praised his love lady for her culinary skills after she cooked koftay, a desi cuisine, in self-isolation, and shared pictures on instagram.

The duo has been seen actively sharing their adorable pictures with fans on their social media accounts.