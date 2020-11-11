The 35 players will include players from the Pakistan team and Pakistan Shaheens. Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board is expected to announce squad for the national team's upcoming New Zealand series today (Wednesday).



PCB said the 55-member squad includes 35 players and 20 staff members - the 35 players include players from the Pakistan team and Pakistan Shaheens.

It is also expected that the board will make announcements regarding the appointment of former Pakistani team captain Younis Khan as the batting coach of the Pakistani cricket team.

According to sources, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan will be the vice-captain in the Tests whereas former captain Azhar Ali and Sarfraz Ahmed will also be included in the squad.

Chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq will announce the squad today for the last time as chief selector of the team as he resigned from the post last month.

The sources revealed that PCB will appoint the new batting coach soon. Moreover, Mohammad Akram is a strong candidate.

The national squad will leave for New Zealand on November 23. Pakistan team will play 2 Tests and 3 T20 matches in New Zealand. Pakistan Shaheens will play 2 four-day and 4 T20 matches in New Zealand against the kiwis.