Britney Spears to stop performing if dad Jamie remains conservator

American singer Britney Spears has been tangled in a bitter war against her father Jamie Spears over her conservatorship.



And after she recently filed to have him removed as her sole conservator, her father hit back legally about her claims.

As the spat gets uglier with each passing day, the pop icon has now delivered some bad news to her fans about refraining from taking the stage until Jamie is removed from her affairs entirely, per Us Weekly.

During a hearing held on November 10 in Los Angeles, the Toxic hit maker’s lawyer Sam Ingham said: “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She also stated that she will not perform as long as her father is in charge of her career.”

“We are really at a crossroads,” he said further.

Us Weekly further claimed that Vivian Lee Thoreen, one of the lawyers from Jamie’s side said that the claims he mentioned were nothing more than hearsay and that his client wasn’t given the permission by Ingham to speak with his daughter.

The hearing was moved to a future date with the judge permitting Jamie to remain the sole conservator of the singer’s estate for the time being.