Miley Cyrus’s reaction to ex Cody Simpson cozying up to Marloes Stevens

American singer Miley Cyrus appears to have had little to no success in the romance department.

And while her exes are happily moving on with their respective better halves, it seems the Wrecking Ball singer is instead using this time to work on herself and grow, both professionally and personally.

After her former flame Cody Simpson was recently spotted cozying up to model Marloes Stevens, fans had been speculating what the Midnight Sky hit maker would be thinking about that.

A report by HollywoodLife has given a glimpse of how Miley feels about Cody moving on, months after their split.

“Miley has moved on from their relationship and she’s really focused on her own life and has a very busy career and a full life. But that’s not to say she doesn’t wish him everything but the best and she has nothing but love for Cody and always will no matter what,” a source told the portal.

“They ended things on really good terms and there’s absolutely no bad blood between them whatsoever,” they added.

“Miley isn’t going to be petty especially with Cody. They broke up but had a great relationship. Miley is her own person and is not worried on Cody’s dating life one bit. He is able to do anything he wants. They aren’t together. Cody has done nothing wrong and Miley just hopes he is hair happy and healthy,” she said.

“Miley is the one that ended that relationship, she’s good with Cody moving on. But it’s really not even on her radar right now, her whole focus has been on the election.”

“Who Cody is or isn’t hanging out with just isn’t a thought. But she for sure wants Cody to be happy and fully expects him to date. There’s no drama and no regrets,” they added.