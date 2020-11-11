Sara Ali Khan’s endearing exchange with paparazzi is winning the internet

Sara Ali Khan makes sure to never lose her cool and always oblige her colossal fan-base

B-Town beauty Sara Ali Khanis quite used to having hordes of fans and photographers follow her every move whenever she steps out.

Despite the constant attention she gets wherever she goes, the Kedarnath actor makes sure to never lose her cool and always oblige her colossal fan-base.

A video of the diva has been making rounds on social media where she hilariously responds to a photographer requesting her do the ‘Namaste’ pose.

The actor after letting out a chuckle reminds the reporter: “Namaste wala pose nahi hota (Namaste is not a pose).”

Sara has been keeping herself occupied with the promotions of her upcoming film Coolie No 1 where she stars alongside Varun Dhawan.

