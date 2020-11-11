'The Crown's Emma Corrin weighs in on Princess Diana's 'emotional turmoil' as a royal

Emma Corrin insisted to the makers of 'The Crown' to show Princess Diana's battle with bulimia

Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana in the fourth season of famed Netflix series The Crown, came forth shedding light on the emotional turmoil that the late princess went through as member of the royal family.



In particular, Corrin said she insisted to the makers of the show that Diana's battle with bulimia must be shown.



Talking to Radio Times, Corrin revealed, "We put together a document that we sent to the script team and said: 'Can you include some of this in the writing because we'd love to really flesh out those scenes?'"

"I felt that if we were trying to depict bulimia in an honest way, we had to actually show it—otherwise it's a disservice to anyone who has been through that," the 24-year-old further said. "I don't think we should shy away from those conversations; Diana was very candid about her experience with bulimia, and I so admire that."

Earlier, Corrin said that Diana's condition was reflective of the pain she had endured all these years.

"You can't do justice to everything she was experiencing without including that," said the actress. "It was so symptomatic of the emotional turmoil and all the suppressed emotions that she was feeling."



Corrin explained it was only through her research that she truly understood what Princess Diana was put through. She recalled, "Growing up, my general impression was just how enamored people were by her... I had a sense of the tragedy of what had happened to her, and also I suppose her spirit that people speak of—her being this very generous, empathetic person who broke the mold of the royal family," Corrin added.