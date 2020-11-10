close
Tue Nov 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 10, 2020

Kim Kardashian teases fans with her new look resembling to Kylie Jenner

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 10, 2020

Reality star Kim Kardashian has appeared  to be a different lady in new snaps as she seemingly morphed into her sister Kylie Jenner to tease fans.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' looks so different in her latest snaps as many of her admirers have been mistaking her for little sister Kylie.

The reality star's followers rushed to her comments section to tell her just how much she’s morphed into her 22-year-old make-up mogul  sister.

The 'KUWTK' beauty beamed at the camera as she posed in a bikini top and shorts for a series of photos  from her controversial tropical birthday getaway to French Polynesia.

The gorgeous mum-of-four shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote: 'Smiles for Miles'. She was  looking stunning  under palm trees at the scenic island.

In another  picture,  she looks stunning in  a bright swimsuit, enjoying the moments at  a beach.  She captioned the post: 'Meet me here...'

Her little sister Kylie recently cemented herself as the most popular Kardashian as she now boasts a whopping 200 million Instagram followers - which means she has the biggest social media following on the photo-sharing site out of her famous siblings.

Kim Kardashian posted the snaps as she seemingly ignored the fall out of her former friend Larsa Pippen's tell-all interview on Monday.

Latest News

More From Entertainment