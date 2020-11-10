Melania Trump follows in Donald Trump's footsteps, gives Jill Biden the cold shoulder

Melania Trump (L) and Jill Biden (R) speak to their supporters. AFP

First Lady of the United States of America (FLOTUS) Melania Trump has followed her husband's footsteps, it seems, as she has not congratulated Dr Jill Biden over her husband's US election 2020 victory yet.



Jill Biden is set to be the first lady after her husband Joe Biden's victory in the US election 2020 against Donald Trump.



As per foreign media reports, Melania is yet to call Jill Biden, at a time when the entire country is fixated on how the transition of power from Trump to Biden will take place with the former refusing to acknowledge he had lost to his Democrat rival.



As the votes were being counted across the US, Donald Trump held a press conference and lashed out at Biden, alleging electoral fraud without providing evidence.

However, Jill Biden is also not sitting idle. The incoming first lady is building her staff, according to reports, and is setting her agenda as the first lady which is expected to address key topics such as education, cancer and veterans.

'Dr. Biden is enormously grateful to the country for electing her husband and Senator Harris. Joe Biden will be a President for all Americans. She is spending time with her children and grandchildren in Wilmington, Delaware. Dr. Biden is focused on building her team and developing her priorities focused on education, military families and veterans, and cancer,' Jill Biden's spokesperson Michael LaRosa told DailyMail.com.

Melania Trump, during her stint as the first lady, has been acknowledged for keeping a small staff comprising 10 members in the East Wing of the White House. Her predecessors, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama, had a staff of around 25 members.

It is part of the traditions of American politics that the outgoing first family hosts the incoming for a meeting. It is not sure whether the Trumps — who have so far not congratulated the Bidens — will host them or not.

When Trump won against Hillary Clinton in 2016, he was extended a warm welcome by the Obamas. This despite the billionaire president's insulting remarks about Obama when he questioned whether he was really born in the US or not.

Barack and Michelle Obama hosted Donald and Melania Trump on November 10, 2016 - just two days after Trump won the White House.

"While the men chatted in the West Wing, the two women had tea in the residence. Additionally, Michelle gave Melania a tour of the first family's living quarters and took her to see the Truman Balcony," states the Daily Mail.