Chrissy Teigen gushes over Luna’s ‘incredibly empathetic’ kindness to late baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen recently left fans speechless with two heartfelt videos of her daughter Luna ‘petting’ a teddy bear in memory of her baby brother Jack.



The model posted the two videos to Instagram yesterday and moments after its release, the post shot through social media, tugging at the heart strings of social media users.

The video began with an explanation regarding both, the teddy bear, and the white-and-purple tasseled box Teigen had placed next to her couch.

In her first video Teigen could be heard saying, "This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen. We just got baby Jack's ashes back, so they're in here for now with some blessed, holy tie string."

She also elaborated upon the placement of the bear and explained how the bear was placed there by her daughter, on her own accord, "Luna put a little therapy bear around him and the best part is I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack, a tiny piece of Pirate's Booty... She's amazing."

The next video in the post showcased her daughter Luna petting the teddy’s head and softly saying, "Hi guys. Hi, this is baby Jack, and I'm Teddy. I'm Luna. How are you doing today?"

The caption alongside the entire post provided fans with a much needed look into Teigen’s motivations and train of thought behind the upload. She began by revealing just how much Jack has been on her mind, “I'm just thinking a lot about jack today.”



The star also addressed her children’s relationship with grief, pain and loss in the caption and explained just how paramount it all is in her home. “Our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. we try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way.”

Teigen ended her post by also addressing the ‘weird’ aspect in it all and even set the record straight over any such possible assumptions that might arise, “I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot.”