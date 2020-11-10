close
Tue Nov 10, 2020
Web Desk
November 10, 2020

Malaika Arora shares throwback photo with ex Arbaaz Khan as she reminisces old times

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 10, 2020
The one thing that keeps Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan together is their son Arhaan

B-Town star Malaika Arora and her ex-husband and director Arbaaz Khan don't share the most cordial relationship after they parted ways following their divorce.

However, the one thing that keeps them together is their son Arhaan who recently turned 18 and brought back a myriad of memories for the superstar’s initial mommy days.

Turning to her Instagram, Malaika posted a video full of childhood photos of her son including one that included her ex-husband in it.

Captioning the video, Malaika wrote: “Our baby boy turns 18,” followed by a heart emoji.

Our baby boy turns 18️

Apart from that, Amrita Arora to penned a heartfelt note for her nephew’s birthday as she turned to her Instagram with a series of photos.

She went on to write: "Our numero uno! My partner in rhyme n crime ... You the best our baby boi ... Be the voice of reason always, stay handsome, funny, sensitive, annoying and everything else we love about you ... Happy 18 youth, love you big time @iamarhaankhan.”



