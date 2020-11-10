Arjun Rampal under drug scanner as NCB summons him after raiding house

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has become the next big name to come under the drugs scanner as his residence recently became the target of authorities.

According to a report by ANI, the Rock On star’s residence in Mumbai was raided by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who also summoned him shortly after.

The agency had conducted raids in three areas of the city, Andheri, Khar and Bandra.

The news comes following the arrest of film producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife on Sunday after 10 grams of marijuana was found at their Mumbai residence, as per officials.



NCB started the investigation into the matter after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput which revealed details about the industry’s long-standing problem with substance abuse following the arrest of the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.