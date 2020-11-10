Arjun Kapoor looks back at his COVID-19 ordeal and how ‘badly his lungs were affected’ 

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently left fans concerned after he revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis.
And while the star is now fully recovered, during a recent interview, he looked back at his coronavirus ordeal and shared how he still doesn’t know badly his lungs have been affected.
Talking to Mid-Day, he said: “I was diagnosed positive on a Sunday. I remember waking up the next day with slight fever, body ache, and was feeling fatigued while using the washroom. By Wednesday, it felt like a regular viral and the fever had subsided, but I felt sluggish and tired through the rest of the week.”
“Emotionally, the recuperation is unique because nobody knows how to go about it. Even today, I am careful because the doctors have advised me to take it one day at a time,” he said.
“I don’t know how badly my lungs were affected, or how much of my stamina is affected, except that every once in a while, I feel like someone who has recovered from a virus because the fatigue factor is real. I am young, but the senior family members might not be able to cope with this as easily we can,” he added.