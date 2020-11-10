Arjun Kapoor looks back at his COVID-19 ordeal and how ‘badly his lungs were affected’

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently left fans concerned after he revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis.

And while the star is now fully recovered, during a recent interview, he looked back at his coronavirus ordeal and shared how he still doesn’t know badly his lungs have been affected.

Talking to Mid-Day, he said: “I was diagnosed positive on a Sunday. I remember waking up the next day with slight fever, body ache, and was feeling fatigued while using the washroom. By Wednesday, it felt like a regular viral and the fever had subsided, but I felt sluggish and tired through the rest of the week.”

“Emotionally, the recuperation is unique because nobody knows how to go about it. Even today, I am careful because the doctors have advised me to take it one day at a time,” he said.

“I don’t know how badly my lungs were affected, or how much of my stamina is affected, except that every once in a while, I feel like someone who has recovered from a virus because the fatigue factor is real. I am young, but the senior family members might not be able to cope with this as easily we can,” he added.