Mon Nov 09, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 10, 2020

Princess Diana's childhood picture shared by her brother leaves fans teary-eyed

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 10, 2020

Charles Spencer, the brother of late Princess Diana, on Saturday shared  a childhood picture with her  sister, leaving  royal fans heartbroken and teary-eyed

He shared the picture on social media a day before he said  he knew BBC journalist had used fake bank statements and other dishonesty to obtain the Diana interview in 1995.

He said,  “what I only found out 2 weeks ago ... is that the BBC also knew. Not only knew about it, but that they covered it up.”

Princess Diana and her brother  Charles Spencer

Spencer has demanded an apology from the BBC and an independent inquiry into how Bashir obtained the interview with Diana, saying he had been excluded from a 1996 internal BBC investigation. 

According to Reuters, her comment to Bashir that “there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded” - a reference to Charles rekindling his relationship with his now second wife Camilla - was particularly damaging to her husband.

Reacting to his allegations, BBC on Monday said  it  would hold an inquiry into how the broadcaster secured a famous 1995 interview with the late Princess Diana, amid accusations from her brother she had been tricked into taking part.

