Mon Nov 09, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 9, 2020

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin make their relationship public by stepping out for dinner

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 09, 2020

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin seem to make their relationship public as they  were seen having dinner on Saturday night, days after their chic appearance  at Kendall Jenner’s  birthday party.

Both the celebrities raised the eyebrows as they shared pictures on their Instagram Stories, showing them having  meal at Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, Calif.

The 19-year-old  daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin captioned the post: 'Family dinner'.

They raised eyebrows by arriving at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween birthday party together.

Marie Lou Bartoli, Hamlin’s stylist and friend who is also a pal of Disick’s, joined the rumoured lovebirds on dinner.

The 37-year-old  'Flip It Like Disick' star previously dated Sofia Richie for nearly three years, but she has moved on with Matthew Morton.

Scott Disick also was linked to model Bella Banos following his breakup with Sofia Richie.

