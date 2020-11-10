BJP lawmaker demands ‘noiseless Fridays’, ‘bloodless Bakra Eid’ in India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's photo: Twitter/@BRPatil_BJP

In a strong reaction against calls for eco-friendly Ganesha festival and noiseless Diwali, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has asked for “noiseless Fridays” and “blood-less Bakra Eid, taking aim at Muslims of the Indian sub-continent.



“Hindus come together on festivals of Ganesha, Dasara-Durga Pooja, and Deepavali- that comes once a year, but when festivals come we are preached to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesha festival and noiseless Deepavali,” Yatnal wrote on Twitter.

In a statement that will be seen as hateful by the country's minorities, especially the Muslim community, the lawmaker went on to say that along with eco-friendly Ganesha festival and noiseless Deepavali, people should also celebrate noiseless Friday, bloodless Bakra Eid, and crackerless December 31 night.

“Let there be- no blood on Bakrid, no bursting of crackers on December 31 night, no use of speakers on Fridays, and no bursting of crackers on streets. We will light lamps in our houses and let them perform namaz without speakers and not on roads,” read his tweet.

According to a news report by NDTV, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi and adjoining areas starting from midnight of November 9 to November 30.

"The ban has been imposed ahead of Diwali to prevent a further rise in air pollution - already in the "severe" zone - because of firecrackers. It will be applicable to more than 2 dozen districts across four states that are a part of the National Capital Region (NCR)," the report underscored.

India has been making headlines over the past couple of years for its various atrocities and crimes against Muslims that have risen ever since the hard-line BJP came to power in the country to form its government.

