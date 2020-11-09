close
Mon Nov 09, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 9, 2020

Katrina Kaif sets pulses racing with her latest photoshoot in Maldives

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 09, 2020

Katrina Kaif once again left  her fans gushing  as she shared  her steamy snap on Instagram, showing the blue beach beauty soaking up the sun while shooting in the Maldives.

The Bollywood diva took to Instagram on Monday and shared a stunning snap of herself to win hearts with her true beauty glowing around the blue beach in the Maldives.

In the picture, Katrina is seen enjoying the moments in the broad day light in the multicolour beach wear. She captioned the post: 'So amzinggg to be in Maldives for shoot.'

Katrina Kaif appears in happy mood during the shooting after  staying indoors for a couple of months in wake of ongoing  pandemic. 

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress is currently in Maldives for shooting and she is, undoubtedly, enjoying her time there. 

On the  work front, Katrina will be seen working in an upcoming horror comedy Phone Booth with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

