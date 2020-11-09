Meghan Markle's fashion sense inspires Prince Charles?

Prince Charles, the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II, seems to be inspired by his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle's fashion sense as he opened up on his choice of timeless dress.



The future King, 71, voiced his support for sustainable fashion and revealed why he will often have his clothes patched up .

The Prince’s admission comes after the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, raised her voice to support sustainable fashion choices amid her and Harry’s battle to combat environmental issues.

Charles, who was complimented by an editor of British Vogue for his double-breasted suits and a matching handkerchief, revealed: 'I thought I was like a stopped clock… people come round after 25 years to dress like I do.'



In conversation with the editor of the same magazine, he said: 'I’m one of those people who hate throwing anything away. Hence, I’d rather have them maintained, even patched if necessary, than to abandon them.'

Prince Harry's father went on to say: 'But it seems to me there are huge opportunities, particularly now, within the whole sustainable fashion sector, to counter this extraordinary trend of throwaway clothing – or throwaway everything, frankly.'

Charless continued: 'I’m one of those people who hate throwing anything away. Hence, I’d rather have them maintained, even patched if necessary, than to abandon them.'



The Duchess of Sussex also has the same opinion about the sustainable fashion brands as she a often seen sporting the same dresses.