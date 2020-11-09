4,136 micro lockdowns imposed across Pakistan to curb rising coronavirus spread

A worker checks the body temperature of a woman who arrives at the zoo to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Lahore, on October 5, 2020. — Online/Files

At least 4,136 micro lockdowns have been imposed across Pakistan to curb the rising spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said Monday.



A total of 1,650 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in the country on Sunday, bringing the tally to 344,839 with 18,981 active cases as of November 9.

The death toll reached 6,977 with nine people succumbing to the virus in the past 24 hours.

Sharp increase in COVID-19 positivity ratio

Moreover, a sharp increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate has been witnessed in the past several weeks with the number surpassing 15% in Hyderabad, Gilgit, and Multan.

According to the NCOC, the overall positivity rate stands at 4.5% with Hyderabad reporting the highest at 16.59%. Multan recorded 15.97%, Gilgit 15.38, Muzafarabad 14.12 % , Mirpur 11.11% , Peshawar 9.69%, Quetta 8.03%, Islamabad 7.48 %, Karachi 7.12% , Lahore 5.37 % and Rawalpindi reported 4.63% positivity.

50% work-from-home policy

Last Friday, the NCOC directed public and private companies to implement a 50% “work-from-home” policy and banned indoor weddings. However, people are allowed to invite upto 1,000 guests at outdoor functions.

The NCOC notification said major cities with a high positivity rate and higher disease spread potential will be asked to enforce the ban. The rule pertains to Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Hyderabad, Gilgit, Muzzafarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar, Quetta, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, and Abbottabad.

The decision will go into effect from November 20, 2020.

Beginning November 7, the NCOC directed the implementation of a "Gilgit-Baltistan model" whereby face masks must be made compulsory in the aforementioned cities.

In GB, failure to do so results in a penalty of Rs100 and three masks issued on the spot. Authorities have been advised to issue similar penalties in these locations.