Kim Kardashian and more stars discuss COVID-19 with Dr Anthony Fauci

American physician Dr. Anthony Fauci was invited to talk to a number of Hollywood A-listers by Kim Kardashian regarding COVID-19.

The reality TV star had arranged the Zoom call that comprised a number of big names including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow, 2 Chainz, Brad Falchuk and more.



This was confirmed by the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases himself, during an interview with CNN.

"It was a whole bunch of movie stars and some sports figures and they wanted to know about what they could do to stay safe, about wearing masks and avoiding crowds," said the 79-year-old expert.

"I was impressed by the questions they asked, by their level of sophistication,” he said.

"Each of them has enormous numbers of followers on their social media accounts. I could say to them, for example, it's important to wear a mask, and they get on their accounts and say 'wear a mask' and it goes out to an additional couple of million people,” he said.