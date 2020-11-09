close
Mon Nov 09, 2020
Sports

Web Desk
November 9, 2020

PSL 2020: Mahmudullah Riyad of Multan Sultans tests coronavirus positive

Sports

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 09, 2020
Mahmudullah gets ready to bowl during a practice session. Photo: AFP 

DHAKA: Bangladesh Twenty20 skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, who was all set to play from Multan Sultan,  has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs after testing positive for the coronavirus, the cricketer said on Sunday.

The PSL matches were suspended on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic which would no be played in Karachi starting November 14.

Before flying to   Pakistan to join the Multan Sultans, Abdullah told reporters that he was surprised to see that his positive result for COVID-19.

"I didn't have a fever or any other symptoms other than a bit of cold," he said.

"I tested a second time and that also came out as positive."

Previously, several Bangladesh cricketers — including former skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and Test opener Saif Hasan — have tested positive. They have since recovered.

Bangladesh has reported more than 400,000 virus infections and over 6,000 deaths since the epidemic erupted.

