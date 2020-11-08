Prince Charles reprimanded for carrying ‘outrageous’ political views: report

Prince Charles’s political viewpoints have incurred the backlash of royal experts. The reason for this extreme backlash is that, while Queen Elizabeth prefers for her family to remain neutral on political matters, spider correspondences with Tony Blair paint a rather polarizing view point of Prince Charles.



The letters in question were released back in 2004, and while many dubbed them “harmless” and “underwhelming” at the time, royal historian Jenny Hocking could not disagree more.

She told Express UK, “The black spider letters made direct policy advocacy into an art form in the letters to Tony Blair and his ministers. How they can be seen as anything other than an outrageous intervention in the political domain that we know constitutional monarchs cannot do, cannot ever do.

“I mean, those letters are quite shocking and you would know that Buckingham Palace fought and appealed at every point against The Guardian’s 10-year struggle to get those letters. And for good reason; because they show Charles intervening in the political process quite overtly. And, of course, the Freedom of Information Act was changed to make sure that could never happen again the moment The Guardian got those letters.”

The letters reportedly contained long conversations filled with Australian history, mostly regarding the dismissal of Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam by Sir John Kerr.

Shortly after procuring rights to the letters, Professor Hocking released a statement regarding the letters and explained how “I think they’re very similar in the sense that they do reveal intensely political discussions.”

“You know, I’ve been staggered by reading even scholars who should know better saying that both the spider letters and these letters are a bit of a damp squib, they don’t actually say anything, they show they were not involved. That is just the most extraordinary interpretation.”