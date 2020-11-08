Kangana Ranaut attacks 'Gajni' Joe Biden: 'He won't last more than a year'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has criticized US president-elect Joe Biden, claiming he wouldn’t last ‘even a year.’



Turning to her Twitter with yet another contentious tweet, the Queen actor said that ‘Gajni’ Biden is unlikely to succeed in his presidential term.

“Not sure about Gajni Biden who’s data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected in to him he won’t last more than a year,” she said.

However, she went on to praise vice president-elect Kamala Harris and lauded her historic win in the race.

“Clearly Kamal Harris will run the show. When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman. Cheers to this historic day,” she added.