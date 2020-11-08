Meghan Markle’s political ambitions strengthen as she plans future involvement

Meghan Markle’s political ambitions are gaining strength with each passing day, especially in the light of her recent involvement in the US election.



After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s spokesperson recently clarified that the former actor will continue her political activism despite the backlash she received, some royal experts claim her ambitions are now gaining momentum.

Speaking on the Heirpod, Omid Scobie, writer of Finding Freedom, said that the couple's rep claimed that Meghan will involve herself in politics in the “years to come.”

"We have heard about Meghan being an active member of society, about taking part in the democratic process,” he said.

"A spokesperson for Meghan said to me and others this week that Meghan's activism won't end after the US election. This is something she is really going to continue to be involved in over the months and years ahead,” he went on to say.

"What will be very interesting is how that work changes depending on the outcome of the election,” he added.

He also revealed that Meghan had cast her vote through mail-in ballots this year.