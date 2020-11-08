Rangers to introduce app to enhance intel network, offer emergency access in Karachi

Caspar Camille Rubin/Unsplash/via The News

KARACHI: Rangers have announced to introduce a new mobile application to set up an intelligence network across Pakistan's financial capital and offer emergency access to its control rooms to the citizens.

According to a spokesperson for the Karachi Rangers, the decision to introduce an app was aimed at modernising security across the port city, with information and intelligence on hospitals, banks, schools, and public spaces available on it initially.

It was crucial to improve the sense of security in various institutions and the public, the spokesperson added.

They underlined that the app would be able to alert registered institutions in Karachi cases of emergency.

The Karachi Rangers spokesperson noted that users would have access to the Rangers control rooms, as well as all other sectors.

"The nearest mobile patrol will receive an emergency call [in cases of emergency, which] will allow the teams to reach the scene on time," they added.