Kim Kardashian snubs Kanye West and rejoices over Biden's victory

Kim Kardashian shared a photo of Biden and Harris holding hands in front of the American flag

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian appears to have given her husband Kanye West a major snub in yet another iconic move.



Following the win of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the fashion mogul turned to her social media to celebrate, despite the fact that her husband had suffered a terrible defeat in the presidential race.

The model, 40, shared a photo of Biden and Harris holding hands in front of the American flag, and added three blue hearts as the caption.

While she had earlier not specified who she would be voting for, fans found a retweet from Harris on her Twitter profile, which led to the speculation that she may have given West a cold shoulder and casted her vote for the Democrats.

West, who had amassed 60,000 votes in the race from 12 state ballots, had openly expressed his dislike for the president-elect.

However, his criticism isn’t stopping his wife from endorsing Biden and Harris.