Miley Cyrus’s ‘Party in the USA’ cracks the charts after Biden wins presidency

American singer Miley Cyrus’s Party in the USA blared throughout the country after Joe Biden was declared the 46th president.

The hit song from 2009 made a banging comeback on Wednesday as Americans far and wide got into the celebratory spirit upon the end of Donald Trump’s tumultuous presidency.

The song cracked the iTunes Top 200 chart in the United States, as per Variety and the singer herself too jumped on board to reference her track as she reacted to the news of Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris’s win.

“Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA!" wrote Cyrus.

She went on to share videos of fans taking to the streets and in one of the video, a huge crowd can be seen gathered in Washington D.C. singing along to the song while showing off anti-Trump placards.