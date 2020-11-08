Ranveer Singh leaves fans with bated breath after debuting new beefed up look

Ranveer Singh gave a glimpse of his muscular frame himself as well as he turned to his Instagram

It looks like Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh had been making the best of the past couple of months spent under a lockdown.

The 83 actor was spotted out and about today, debuting a completely new and beefed up look, making all of his fans swoon over him.

The actor gave a glimpse of his muscular frame himself as well as he turned to his Instagram with some swoon-worthy photos where he donned a yellow T-shirt as he looked down.

“Back under the arclights,” he wrote.





The actor will next been seen in Kabir Khan’s film 83, alongside his wife Deepika Padukone. The film after an initial release date of December was pushed back to next year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

