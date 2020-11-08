Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bullied by royal expert to 'drop titles immediately'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bullied by royal expret to 'drop titles immediately'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned against using their royal titles and asked to drop them immediately.



Royal expert Marlene Koenig has said Meghan and Harry should be referred to as the Sussex royals if they are in business.

"I have written that I think it would be smart for them to use just Sussex. For the simple reason, in business, it's Eugenie York and Beatrice York. When Prince Edward was running Ardent, he was Edward Windsor," Koenig said.

Harry, who has already lost key titles in the royal marines knew he had to 'face the consequences' of quitting the royal family, Koening said.

"He already knew that he was going to lose the position with the Marines. He's not being stripped of his ranks just his military assignments. He's living in the US, they need someone who is in the United Kingdom to represent and take part in the formal events when needed.

"There was a rumour that is was going to Princess Anne but it's going to be Prince William. They're going to put second in line to the throne which is ceremonial. He made a decision, there are consequences," she added.

"You can't have your cake and eat it too. You chose to leave and therefore there are certain things you will no longer have access to," the expert concluded.