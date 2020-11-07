Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist lauds Stacey Abrams

Melissa Benoist was among the celebrities who took to social media to praise Stacey Abrams for her efforts in the run up to the election, as Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden took a narrow lead in Georgia.

They credited Abrams for building a network of organizations that highlighted voter suppression and inspired an estimated 800,000 new voter registrations, according to New York Times.

"It was Ms. Abrams who was celebrated, a sign of her remarkable ascent as a power broker since her failed bid for governor of that state two years ago," the newspaper wrote.

Taking to her Insta stories, the Supergirl actress she re-shared a post praising the politician.



"THANK YOU! Your leadership has been as tremendous as your work ethics," read the post.



