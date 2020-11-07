Prince Philip’s secret to ‘unbelievably’ good health unearthed: report

With 60+ years now given to the crown’s service, Prince Philip is enjoying a well-deserved vacation with footmen and service staff at his beck and call and royal experts are shocked to his is rejuvenated self, especially in such an advanced stage of life.

His decision to now “live the high life” has also sparked an interesting debate, one that has royal experts inquisitively baffled and excited.

During their conversations on the Royally Obsessed podcast, hosts, Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito touched upon this long held secret to Prince Philip’s vitality.

Ms. Seward began the entire conversation when she touched upon on the prince's up-and-coming age and admitted how surprising its all been for many, "The Queen’s husband is 99 years old. He is going to be 100 next year which is unbelievable.”

Ms. Seward also added how, “There is something about the Royal Family" that makes them increasingly fascinating. "They seem to live a long time," and the key to it all seems to lie in the way they are treated once a certain age hits.

As Seward explains, “The wonderful thing about being royal I think is that when you are old you are really looked after." Yet there is also a downside to this "high life."

While the older generation is pampered like no other, the younger get handed the short end of the stick. Even Seward and Fiorito agree, “All of it is great when you are older but very restrictive when you are younger."