Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to meet Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Prince Harry’s ties with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the British royal family members may have taken a hit but he is still longing for home.

This claim was made by royal expert Ingrid Seward who said on the Royally Obsessed podcast that the Duke of Sussex is ‘desperate’ to reunite with his grandparents, specifically Prince Philip who will turn 100 next year.

“I'm sure Harry wants to see his grandfather and I'm sure Meghan wants the grandparents of Archie to see him. We will just have to see what happens,” she said.

Rachel Bowie also joined in, saying: “Many of our listeners probably know Prince Philip will turn 100 next year.”

"Any chance of a bigger royal reunion? I know COVID-19 is a variable but we're curious to talk about that,” she added.

Seward added: "I do think people will be looking at his legacy then. This is June next year.”

"We don't know what will happen between now and then. I think one thing that is a great legacy that Prince Philip will leave is that he was the first person in the Royal Family to speak out about the environment,” she continued.

Apart from that, royal expert Angela Mollard warned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to not stay away from the family for too long.

She said on the New Idea’s ROYALS podcast: “You know what? If we do not see them together at Christmas there is all hell breaking loose with that family. I think we’ll see them in some kind of PR setup between now and Christmas. I think they can’t leave it too long.”