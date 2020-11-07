Priyanka Chopra on how her views on marriage changed after meeting Nick Jonas

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become one of the most sought-after couples all across the globe.



And while the two continue to serve couple goals for their colossal fan-base, the Quantico star revealed in an interview how she had at first been hesitant towards the idea of marriage during her twenties.

“I loved the idea of being married, I was fascinated with the idea of being a bride when I was a child without realising what it really meant. But when I got in my 20s, I said I have got things to do,” she told PEOPLE magazine.

“I didn’t know what it would have meant. When you find the right person, everything is so comfortable and not everything is the effort I thought it would be,” she said.

“You have got to stop looking, that is how it worked,” she added.

Priyanka and Nick had tied the knot back in 2018 in Indian city of Jodhpur.