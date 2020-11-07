Mark Ruffalo reacts to Biden and Trump clash in epic Avengers-inspired video

With Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden inching closer to victory in the US election, the internet has been flooded with memes referencing his triumph against President Trump.

Out of all the side-splitting post, one video has left the entire Hollywood rolling on the floor as it references the final battle of Avengers: Endgame between Thanos and the Avengers, but with a twist.

In place of our beloved heroes, the video shows notable supporters of Biden [as Captain America], helping him defeat Trump [Thanos].

The big names include Greta Thunberg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sean Connery and many others.

The video received an overwhelming response from stars including Mark Ruffalo, LeBron James, Kathy Griffin and many others.



