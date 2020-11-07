Nicki Minaj unveils wholesome updates as a new mom: ‘he wants undivided attention’

Nicki Minaj’s baby boy has taken the internet by storm and none of fawning fan aunties even know what he looks like yet. These updates fans have been hoping for, came after the singer hopped on to Twitter and began addressing some queries.

One fan was quick to ask the singer why she hasn’t opted for a nanny service to free up some of her time and produce more music for her fans.

One fan had only music on their minds and asked why Minaj hasn’t opted for a nanny service to free up some of her time. The singer was quick to reply to this frenzied query and explained how “Everyone tells me that. Lol. I rlly should get one. Difficult decision tho.” (sic)

Another had only the baby’s likeliness in mind and asked the singer who he resembles more, “Mr. or Mrs Petty,” but Minaj dipped past that one altogether and simply wrote, “Ha! It’s a secret”.

The biggest hint towards the baby’s growing development came after Minaj explained how she attempted to tweet while feeding her son but was ‘stared’ out of it. “Last night I tried to tweet while I was feeding him. He looked @ me & said “absolutely [expletive] NOT” he wants his undivided attention chile”. (sic)

The rest of her fan base had only once concern on their minds and wondered whether the baby boy will like all his new aunties. Yet Minaj didn’t leave much hope to them when she wrote, “lol. Can’t wait til he meets you guys. I wonder if he’ll like yall? he’s prob gonna be so confused at first. Like why yall so loud? That lady ain’t nobody she just my mommy” (sic)

