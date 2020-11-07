Shah Rukh Khan’s advice to Abhishek Bachchan about getting success in Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are two of the biggest names in Bollywood. And with the two almost always drawing comparisons, they still manage to share cordial ties without competitiveness.

Speaking about an instance where the King of Bollywood had extended a piece of advice to him, the Bol Bachchan actor, recalled how he was told to tackle roles he was currently working on.

In an interview with IANS, he said: "Shah Rukh told me before I became an actor: 'Always remember, your favourite role should be the one you are doing at that point, because if it's not, why are you doing it'.””

Speaking about actors getting success through connections, he said: "People have to understand that it's a business. After the first film, if they don't see anything in you, or that film doesn't do the numbers, you aren't going to get your next job. That's the harsh reality of life.”