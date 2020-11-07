Sarah Ferguson devastated over being forced to miss Princess Eugenie's final months of pregnancy

Sarah Ferguson extremely heartbroken over being unable to be with Princess Eugenie's during third trimester

Sarah Ferguson is in the depths of despair over being forced to miss key motherly moments during Princess Eugenie's final trimester.



Eugenie, who is all set to welcome her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, is leaning on her mother for support as a first-time mom.

However, it looks like distance might be a hindrance between the duo as Eugenie and Jack currently live in a cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

This has made the Duchess of York extremely heartbroken over how she cannot accompany her expectant daughter anywhere, ahead of the arrival of the family's new addition.

As coronavirus cases spike in England prompting a second lockdown, pregnant women are advised to stay indoors.

They have been asked to “be especially careful to follow the rules and minimise your contact with others."

All this has made matters very hard for Sarah and Eugenie, who is entering her third trimester and expecting to give birth in "early 2021."

Unless, Eugenie moves back with her parents, which is highly unlikely, Sarah and her daughter will be separated by miles of distance.

