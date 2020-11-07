Camilla Parker outraged after being 'pushed to the side' to make way for 'Queen' Kate Middleton

Camilla Parker's biggest threat, is Kate Middleton who could likely become the next Queen of England

As Camilla Parker's future as the next Queen of England continues to hang in balance, experts believe the royal family is making desperate attempts of making Kate Middleton inherit the prestigious throne.



So much so, that the Duchess of Cornwall is being 'pushed to the sidelines' to make way for Kate!

According to a royal insider, it is highly likely that Charles and Camilla will be overlooked as the King and Queen consort of the Great Britain and the monarchy will directly be passed on to William and Kate.

This has made Camilla burn with outrage, “William would become king – and Kate the queen. Camilla isn’t pleased about that, and she let Kate know it. It’s chaos at the palace," a royal insider revealed.

“She’s terrified Charles will be bypassed and William and Kate will become king and queen.”

The source went on to add how Camilla has always wanted to become the Queen.

"Camilla is secretly determined to fill Elizabeth’s royal shoes as Queen. And ‘Princess Perfect’ Kate is Camilla’s biggest threat,"the insider told In Touch Weekly.