Prince Philip dubs Meghan Markle akin to Wallis Simpson: report

Prince Philip reportedly dubbed Meghan Markle akin to Wallis Simpson due to her alleged deviation from what the vested interests of the Firm were at the time.



Royal expert Ingrid Seward touched upon Prince Philip’s thoughts regarding Meghan Markle in her book, Prince Philip Revealed.



There she also admitted that the prince consort once dubbed Meghan “as a destructive and divisive force as Wallis" simply because of the way they both allegedly led a royal away from his 'duty'.

For the unversed, Wallis Simpson is the two-timed divorcee for whom King George V. Edward abdicated his claim to the throne and in her book, Seward elaborated upon Prince Philip’s reasoning for dubbing Meghan Markle akin to the infamous Simpson.

Seward used Prince Philip's devotion to the monarchy as her prime example and explained how the prince had qualms about Prince Harry's alleged abdication.

“Harry’s behavior is completely alien to him,” Seward began by explaining, “Don’t forget this is a man about to turn 100 who has devoted 68 years of his adult life to supporting the monarchy, and this has been a great shock…"

This is why he thought, "So why can’t Meghan just give up her acting career, support her husband and support the monarchy? As he used to say to Diana, this is not a popularity contest, this is all of us working together.”

Hence, “For Philip, whose entire existence has been based on a devotion to doing his duty, it appeared that his grandson had abdicated his for the sake of his marriage to an American divorcee in much the same way as Edward VIII gave up his crown to marry Wallis Simpson in 1936”