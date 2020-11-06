Meghan Markle 'moved at the speed of lightening' to achieve her goals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began their romantic journey in 2016 after their first appearance together in the spring same year.



The former 'Suits' actress reportedly saw Harry's 'sensitive side' and knew he was 'totally mesmerised' by her during their whirlwind 2016 courtship, royal expert Ingrid Seward has claimed.

Ms Seward continued: 'Meghan has really moved at the speed of lightning. It was a whirlwind courtship, it was pretty quick.'

The royal biographer and editor of Majesty magazine added: 'I don’t like her for it, but I do admire her for being able to pack so much into such a short time.'

According to her, the Duchess of Sussex "dragged" Prince Harry around like a "royal performing seal" before they tied the knot in a lavish Windsor Castle ceremony.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first met in 2016, and the pair enjoyed four months of secrecy before their little secret was uncovered on Halloween.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot in 2018, famously stepped away from the royal duties at the beginning of 2020 and have since moved to the US with son Archie.



Harry may have the name, but Meghan’s got the vision, the connections, and the willingness to speak out on topics that a working royal would normally avoid.



Meghan is reportedly doing her best to strengthen their position and earning power in the US, which is essential if they’re going to keep the life they’re accustomed to – including paying off the $9m mortgage on their new Santa Barbara mansion.