The real reason Prince William kept his Covid-19 diagnosis under wraps: report

Prince William was reportedly thinking about the good of the monarchy when he decided to keep his Covid-19 diagnosis under wraps.



It is no secret that the monarchy’s reputation is at an all-time low, and thus, in an effort to safeguard its future, Prince William chose to hide away any possible concerns regarding his ailing health.

The prince’s decision was discussed during an episode on the Royally Obsessed podcast, and according to its hosts, Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie, there is a deeper motivation behind this cover-up.

Ms Fiorito claimed, "There's a lot of controversy and people are quite angry at Prince William for keeping it a secret. I feel like I get it, it's definitely weird to not reveal that. But, in doing quite a bit of research, I can understand the reasoning.”

"Say the worst happened - the Queen at 94 passed away then Prince Charles passed away then Prince William passed away, all because they were hit by the virus."

She also went on to detail the worst case scenario, adding how "The next in line to the throne is George, and then Charlotte and Louis, and none of them are over the age of 18, which is where the Regency Act comes into play. That means a regent would rule in his place, and that person has to be over 21.

"The next in line of succession is Prince Harry, who had just left as of March 31, and moved to California and quit. Then after Prince Harry, the next available regent is Prince Andrew."

Ms Bowie also chimed into the discussion and expressed her concern over the possible headlines, "Think of what the headlines would have been - panic is an understatement. People would obviously be spinning and hypothesising and speculating on what would happen, playing out all these scenarios. So I doubt it was William's choice to keep it a secret.”

"The monarchy was already kind of struggling. The news of Harry and Meghan leaving was a real ding to their reputation, and still is."