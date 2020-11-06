Jennifer Aniston reacts to Chelsea Handler's sizzling post

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston showed support to her friend, Chelsea Handler's bikini selfie as she gave her a big thumbs up to encourage the talk show host.

Aniston took no time to praise Handler's swimsuit-clad snap which the host shared on her Instagram to motivate fans in a hilarious way.

The 45-year-old talk show host, in the photo, is seen seating on the sunny beach in a tiny bodysuit . She also wore face mask and motorcycle helmet.



The charming star captioned the sizzling picture: 'Safety first', referencing the ongoing pandemic.

Aniston pushed the 'like' button to admire Chelsea's witty post. The comedian's four million followers seemed to love it too, commenting on how funny it was.



Chelsea has been using her social media pages to urge people to wear their masks, but she enjoys delivering her serious messages with more than a touch of humour.

The Hollywood are close friends. They vacationed together, and appeared regularly arm in arm on the red carpet. Chelsea Handler was also invited by Jennifer Aniston to her 2015 wedding to Justin Theroux.