close
Fri Nov 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 6, 2020

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Chelsea Handler's sizzling post

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 06, 2020

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston showed support to her friend, Chelsea Handler's bikini selfie as she gave her a big thumbs up to encourage the talk show host.

Aniston took no time to praise Handler's swimsuit-clad snap which the host shared on her Instagram to motivate fans in a  hilarious way.

The 45-year-old talk show host, in the photo, is seen seating on the sunny beach in a tiny bodysuit . She also wore  face mask and motorcycle  helmet. 

The charming star  captioned the sizzling picture: 'Safety first', referencing the ongoing pandemic.

Aniston pushed the 'like' button to admire  Chelsea's witty post. The comedian's four million followers seemed to love it too, commenting on how funny it was.

Chelsea has been using her social media pages to urge people to wear their masks, but she enjoys delivering her serious messages with more than a touch of humour.

The Hollywood are close  friends. They vacationed together, and appeared  regularly arm in arm on the red carpet. Chelsea Handler was also invited by Jennifer Aniston  to her  2015 wedding to Justin Theroux.

Latest News

More From Entertainment